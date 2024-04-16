Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $1.42 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $50.82 million and $99,626.11 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,487,455 coins and its circulating supply is 35,879,971 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,481,089 with 35,875,167 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.42243996 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $241,100.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.