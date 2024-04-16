Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 200,000 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$90,280.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 2.2 %

NDM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.47. The company had a trading volume of 125,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,015. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$250.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

