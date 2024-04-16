Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading Down 0.1%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €50.56 ($53.79) and last traded at €50.56 ($53.79). 566,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.62 ($53.85).

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

