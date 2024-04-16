PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $212.07

PotCoin (POT) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 50% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $212.07 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00124979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011146 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

