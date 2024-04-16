ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $403.58

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $403.58 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

