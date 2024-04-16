Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Down 1.9%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 563 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.10). 84,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 129,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 581 ($7.23).

Renewi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £459.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,212.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 565.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 606.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57.

About Renewi

(Get Free Report)

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.