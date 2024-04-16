Request Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Request has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $125.05 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010880 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,856.59 or 0.99987073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010826 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1226003 USD and is down -5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $4,173,309.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.