Reviewing Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) & Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Geely Automobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 2 3 2 0 2.00 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Geely Automobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.41 $12.22 billion $6.36 5.94 Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A $0.27 4.22

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Geely Automobile. Geely Automobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Geely Automobile pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Geely Automobile pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 7.40% 12.43% 4.58% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Geely Automobile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.