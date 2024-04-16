SALT Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 12% against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $15,491.91 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,984.33 or 1.00013757 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01523613 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $15,460.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.