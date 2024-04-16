Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Avior Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,838. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $93.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

