Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.96

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

(Get Free Report)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.