Short Interest in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Rises By 5.3%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 49,020,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.2 %

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,528,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,511,000 after buying an additional 597,523 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

