Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Decreases By 11.1%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 716,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

