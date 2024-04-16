Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Rises By 9.5%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

In other news, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFBL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $37.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

