SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Down 1.4%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.70 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.70 ($0.78). 3,352,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,811,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.60 ($0.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £695.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3,135.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.44.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

