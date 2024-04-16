SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 1,749,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,685. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.