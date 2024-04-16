The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Down 10.2% in March

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Honest in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Honest from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $870,105.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,924,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 209,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $870,105.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,924,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,820.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,301 shares of company stock worth $1,077,922. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honest by 2,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honest by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 706,730 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Honest by 88.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 600,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Honest has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

