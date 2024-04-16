Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 513,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VYM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.91. 1,578,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,776. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

