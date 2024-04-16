Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,917,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,964,000 after purchasing an additional 167,990 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.13. 1,149,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,133. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

