Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.96. 393,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,412. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.13 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

