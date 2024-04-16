Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.33. 9,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,439. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.40. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $179.70 and a 1 year high of $233.79.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

