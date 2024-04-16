Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.35. 7,769,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,663. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

