Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.70 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Wanchain has a market cap of $53.70 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00054542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,876,553 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.