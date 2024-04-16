West Paces Advisors Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $459.82. 1,766,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.91.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

