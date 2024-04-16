Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,300 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $206.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,207 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 615,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

