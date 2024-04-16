Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $894.14. The stock had a trading volume of 608,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $956.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $889.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

