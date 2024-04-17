3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.96. 3,366,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,472. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

