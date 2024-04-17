AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Up 3.6%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 2,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 25,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

AirIQ Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.35.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirIQ had a return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 65.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter.

About AirIQ

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

