Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.17

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.17 and traded as high as C$52.80. Altus Group shares last traded at C$51.96, with a volume of 20,476 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.72.

Altus Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 234.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.25.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.0527987 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

