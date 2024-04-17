Anyswap Trading 30.3% Lower This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00007198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $83.28 million and $771.40 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.48505322 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,115.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

