Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

AXTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.3% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 974,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,644,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,130,000 after acquiring an additional 272,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

