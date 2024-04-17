Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance
AXTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
