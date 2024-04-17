Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AYA. Raymond James increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
