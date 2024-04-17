Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$5.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.36.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.56. 2,717,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.11. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$8.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 139.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0898464 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.