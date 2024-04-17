Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57.46 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $57.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $66.25 or 0.00106620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.27 or 0.00771354 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00039313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,689,353 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

