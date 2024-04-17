Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.1 %

GIL traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. 523,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,448. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

