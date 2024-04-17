Brokers Issue Forecasts for Super League Enterprise, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Super League Enterprise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Super League Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Super League Enterprise’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Super League Enterprise Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SLE stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,359. Super League Enterprise has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super League Enterprise by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Super League Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Super League Enterprise by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Super League Enterprise by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Super League Enterprise by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.