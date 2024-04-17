CAE Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE Price Performance

CAE remained flat at $18.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,005,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,064. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CAE by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

