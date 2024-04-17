Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 234.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.04). Analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

