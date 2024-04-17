Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.32.

HBM stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.48. 1,421,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

