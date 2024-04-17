Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFP. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price target on Canfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.
Canfor Stock Performance
Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.94) by C($0.12). Canfor had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.
About Canfor
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.
