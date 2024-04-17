Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.22.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

CS stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,483. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.46.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3505466 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.