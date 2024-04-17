Celanese Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Celanese has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Celanese to earn $14.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

CE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.49. 395,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $172.16.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 703.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

