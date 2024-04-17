CIBC Cuts Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target to C$6.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.
