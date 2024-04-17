Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Exelon by 507.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,505,000 after buying an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

