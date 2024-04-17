Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.87). 27,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 14,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.85).

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of £9.75 million, a P/E ratio of 322.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.60.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

