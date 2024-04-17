Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.91

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 123769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.2193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

