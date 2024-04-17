Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.59.

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,511,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,009. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.95. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$54.05.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

