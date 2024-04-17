Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Paychex, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

PAYX traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.14. 2,278,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,349. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.16.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

