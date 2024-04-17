First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.02.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE FM traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

