Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.64.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 227,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,782. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.14. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.66 and a one year high of C$15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

